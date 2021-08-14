Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Raised to GBX 70 at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

Get Centrica alerts:

CNA opened at GBX 49.93 ($0.65) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.57. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Chris OShea purchased 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith purchased 49,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,363.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.