Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Raised to GBX 70 at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).
CNA opened at GBX 49.93 ($0.65) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.57. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
