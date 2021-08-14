CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.64.

CESDF stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

