Chad Michael Whalen Sells 472 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.65. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in F5 Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

