ChainX Price Tops $4.04 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. ChainX has a total market cap of $44.37 million and $1.92 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00008590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00154018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.30 or 1.00000030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00873269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,971,200 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

