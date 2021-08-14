Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,995 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 770,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

