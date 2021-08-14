Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. 6,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,760. The company has a market cap of $110.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.