Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

