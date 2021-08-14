Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Chevron by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 40.4% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 485,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

