China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 1,084.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
CMAKY opened at $4.13 on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64.
About China Minsheng Banking
