China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 1,084.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CMAKY opened at $4.13 on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.