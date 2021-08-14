China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $612.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 179,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

