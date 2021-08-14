Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,746.87.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,887.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,912.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,620.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

