Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 773,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.