CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.00.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$24.52 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

