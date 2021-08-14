CIBC Increases Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$33.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$26.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -39.66. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$27.49.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 1.442715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

