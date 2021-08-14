CIBC Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$13.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

