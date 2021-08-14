CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.13.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$45.64 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$29.30 and a 52 week high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.48.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

