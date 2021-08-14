Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Director Buys $104,945.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $210.61 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

