Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.16.

CI stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.61. 1,159,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,763. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

