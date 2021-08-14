Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,314,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.