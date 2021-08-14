Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CGX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

CGX stock opened at C$13.37 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.57.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

