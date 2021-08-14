Cineplex’s (CGX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00.

CGX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.44.

CGX stock opened at C$13.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.57. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

