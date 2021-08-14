Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CINR opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.