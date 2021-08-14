Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.