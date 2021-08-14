Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,794,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

