Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 622,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,390,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,332,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,509,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.