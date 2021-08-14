Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 756,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOSO opened at $9.89 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

