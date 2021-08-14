Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.20 Million in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

