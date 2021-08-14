Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 94,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,639,000.

CMF opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.76. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

