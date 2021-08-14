Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $100.05.

