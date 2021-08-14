Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Announces Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,780. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

