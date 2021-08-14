Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 715.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

