City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of City Office REIT stock remained flat at $$13.22 during trading hours on Friday. 129,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $575.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.