Clarus Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CVE CVX opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$42.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,315,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,031.99. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Bent sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$76,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$131,950.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

