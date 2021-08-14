Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 7,410 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 892.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 234,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 7.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

