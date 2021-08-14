Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

