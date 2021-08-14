Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.63. 40,217,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

