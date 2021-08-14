Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

