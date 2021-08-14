Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 17,364 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $221.58. 577,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.88. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.