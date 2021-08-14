Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 152,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.