CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in July

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the July 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 39,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. CLP has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

