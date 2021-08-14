CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Up 2,304.2% in July

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 2,304.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of CNF opened at $4.07 on Friday. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $279.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 726.28, a current ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $48.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.