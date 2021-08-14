Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 8.4%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 12,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 630,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 85,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cohu by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cohu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cohu by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

