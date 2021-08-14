Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $120,215.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00155421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.03 or 1.00177905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00860942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

