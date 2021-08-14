CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Brokerages expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post $3.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.01 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CLGN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,361,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

