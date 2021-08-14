Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.