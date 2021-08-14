Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBU stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

