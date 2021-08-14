Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

