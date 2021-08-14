Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

