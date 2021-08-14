Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “
Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.