Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

