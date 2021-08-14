Comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Aprea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $50.12 million 38.86 -$102.68 million ($0.87) -17.44 Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.48 million ($2.53) -1.44

Aprea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -242.26% -36.98% -32.28% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -64.05% -55.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aprea Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 249.32%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Aprea Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers. It also develops APR-548, a p53 reactivator that is on Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial for oral administration in MDS patients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

